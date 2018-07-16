Image copyright Haywood Academy Image caption Ryan Evans was found by police divers after a three-day search

The funeral of a boy who died after going missing when swimming in a lake has taken place.

Ryan Evans's body was found in Westport Lake in Stoke-on-Trent, on 27 June, two days after he was seen "in distress" while swimming.

Hundreds of mourners attended the 13-year-old's funeral at Holy Trinity Church in Burslem on Monday.

In a tribute read out during the service his family described Ryan as a "caring and thoughtful" boy.

Image caption Hundreds of mourners gathered to say a final goodbye to Ryan Evans

Reverend Brian Williams, who led the service, said Ryan "was adventurous, but something went wrong and we grieve".

A Port Vale football shirt with the number 13, to mark Ryan's age, was hung from a lectern at the altar in tribute.

Speaking at the funeral Haywood Academy head Carl Ward described the teenager as a "kind, supportive and brave young man".

He added: "School won't be the same and heaven has gained another angel too early."

Members of the public also lined the street outside the church.

A crowdfunder raised more than £18,000 towards his funeral costs.

An inquest into Ryan's death has been opened and adjourned until 3 September.