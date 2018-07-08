Stoke & Staffordshire

Woodland fire near Alton out after six days

  • 8 July 2018
Aftermath of fire near Alton Image copyright Staffordshire Fire and Rescue
Image caption Staffordshire Fire and Rescue said it had faced 364 fires in the open in June, most of which were deliberately started

A wildfire has finally been put out in Staffordshire after burning for almost a week.

The blaze in woodland in Dimmingsdale, near Alton, started on Monday - the third major fire in the open in the county in as many days.

On Friday, Staffordshire Fire and Rescue said crews had finally put out a moorland fire near Leek after six days.

Crews are expected to remain at Alton on Sunday to make sure it does not reignite.

The cause of the blaze is so far unclear.

Last week, Staffordshire Fire and Rescue revealed there were 364 fires in the open in June and 252, or 69%, were started deliberately.

It said it had faced 42 in just the first four days of July.

Image copyright Staffordshire Fire and Rescue
Image caption The woodland fire near Alton started on 2 June

