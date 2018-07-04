Image copyright Staffordshire Police Image caption Police calculated Wright's speed through CCTV of his Audi A5

A driver has been jailed over a crash which led to a 10-year-old girl needing her lower leg amputated.

Anthony Lee Wright, 36, was "calculated as travelling at 78 mph (125 km/h" about 100 metres before the crash in a 30mph (48 km/h) zone, police said.

His Audi A5 crashed into a Seat Leon in Hempstalls Lane, Newcastle-under-Lyme, injuring the girl and her mother.

He was jailed for 40 months after admitting two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He also admitted failing to provide a breath specimen.

The girl was a rear-seat passenger in the Seat when the crash happened on 16 September.

Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on Hempstalls Lane at the junction with Beattie Avenue in Newcastle-under-Lyme, Staffordshire.

Judge Paul Glenn, at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court, also disqualified Wright, of Bradwell Lane, Newcastle-under-Lyme, from driving for more than five years. He will have to pass an extended test to get his licence, officers said.

Wright provided a positive roadside breath test at the scene, but later failed to provide samples at hospital, Staffordshire Police added.

Rich Moors, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "Due to the selfish actions of Anthony Wright a young girl's life has been changed beyond comprehension."

He praised the girl's family who "remained dignified throughout this process at this extremely difficult time".