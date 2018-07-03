Image copyright Staffordshire Police Image caption Ryan Evans was found by police divers after an extensive search by rescue workers

A coroner has warned of the "hidden" dangers of swimming in open water after the death of a 13-year-old boy.

Ryan Evans' body was found in Westport Lake, Stoke-on-Trent, on Wednesday, two days after he was seen "in distress" while swimming.

Coroner Ian Smith said each year "usually young and usually male" people drowned in open water.

Opening the inquest into Ryan's death, he said it was the "duty of us all" to educate young people of the dangers.

His warning follows that of Ryan's family who urged children not to swim in open water under any circumstances.

Mr Smith told North Staffordshire Coroners' Court that deaths tended to happen during periods of prolonged hot weather.

"Those who take to the water in these circumstances are frequently ignorant of the dangers involved," he said.



Mr Smith said inland waterways, such as reservoirs, pools and rivers were "beautiful and enticing but also dangerous".

He told the court the water was "very cold", especially when deeper than a few feet, and temperatures can "fluctuate wildly within a very short distance".

Mr Smith said the unwary could be caught out by currents, adding: "There are hidden obstacles, sometimes rubbish dumped out of sight, other times reeds and weed to catch one's feet and legs."

The coroner urged parents, grandparents, schools, youth organisations and the media to spread the message.

"Ryan's death is awful for all concerned, family and friends alike, but I am sure that they all would hope that his death would not be repeated and for another family to be affected."

Hundreds of people attended a vigil to remember Ryan at the lake on Sunday.