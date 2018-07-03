Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Fire service drone footage shows moorland blaze

A fire service says it is "absolutely stretched" after three Staffordshire Moorlands fires began in as many days.

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was dealing with some of the most challenging conditions since 1995.

Crews were today dealing with fires between Thorncliffe and Shawfields, Lady Edge and Alton - the first of which started on Saturday.

Elsewhere, four crews were also sent to a grass fire at Sneyd Hill Park in Stoke-on-Trent earlier.

The woodland fire in Alton, off Red Road, has also been tackled by firefighters from four appliances and the service said it was under "severe pressure".

Image copyright Brian Belcher Image caption The fire in Alton started at about 17:30 BST on Monday

The first grass fire started between Thorncliffe and Shawfields at about 17:15 BST on Saturday, followed by a fire at nearby Lady Edge on Sunday and a blaze in woodland in Alton on Monday.

Saturday and Sunday's fires were originally two separate incidents but merged and were eventually treated as one.

Glyn Luhzny, from the fire service, said: "The fire control staff, they're just working non-stop.

"So it's really a figure of speech, but it's all hands to the pump."

Image copyright Staffordshire Fire Service Image caption The fire service said people were working "exceptionally hard"

Image copyright Staffordshire Fire Service Image caption Investigations have begun into the cause of the grass fires

Mr Luhzny said workers were "going beyond that normal call of duty" and making themselves available "outside of the normal shift systems".

He said: "We're absolutely stretched and yesterday [Monday] we had four significant incidents going at the same time.

"We're trying to provide cover for any eventualities, but it's really difficult.

"People are working exceptionally hard both in terms of the operational crews and those staff in fire control who help coordinate all the resources."