Image copyright Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Image caption The fire is near the Peak District National Park

More than 40 firefighters are battling a large grass fire in the Staffordshire Moorlands.

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue were called to the blaze between Thorncliffe and Shawfields near to the former Mermaid pub, at about 17:15 BST on Saturday.

The fire involves an area of approximately half a sq km (0.2m), the service said.

Road closures are in place and the public are being asked to stay away.

Image copyright Emma Louise/BBC Weather Watchers Image caption People are being asked to stay away from the area

Crews have been working through the night and there are currently 45 firefighters at the scene.

"Rough terrain" and "wind directions" are making the job "very challenging", Deputy Chief Fire Officer Rob Barber said.

Image copyright Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Image caption The fire service were called to the location at 17:15 BST on Saturday

Image copyright Biddulph Police Image caption Forty-five firefighters are in attendance

"The roads leading up to the former Mermaid pub are closed and so we'd encourage people to avoid the area and urge them not to come and view the fire," he said.

"This fire is proving very challenging to tackle due to the rough terrain and the changing wind directions which can cause the fire to spread rapidly."

The service tweeted advice for local residents.