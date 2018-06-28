Image copyright Staffordshire Police Image caption Ryan Evans was found by police divers after a three-day search

More than £10,000 has been raised towards the funeral costs of a teenage swimmer whose body was found in a lake.

Rescue crews had been hunting for Ryan Evans at Westport Lake in Stoke-on-Trent, when he and two friends were spotted "in distress" in the water.

Online donations and tributes have been made following the discovery of his body by police divers after a three-day search ended on Wednesday.

His school Haywood Academy has also offered pupils professional support.

Image caption Tributes left near the scene of Ryan Evans's death

The other boys, aged 12 and 13, made it safely out of the lake.

Staffordshire Police said the rescue operation was challenging as the 2.9m (9.5ft) deep lake was "extremely thick with weeds".

Now a JustGiving page has been set up, which reads: "We as a community can help Ryan Evans family with funds to help with funeral costs."

Tributes were left at the scene of his death, including one that said: "You were my best friend and you will stay with me forever."

Image caption School pupils have been offered professional support

Paying tribute online, Debra CliffwasGriffin wrote: "Just can't imagine they say angels go first fly high Ryan sending hugs to all family."

Kelle Beeston said: "Amazing to see the community come together at this time of sadness. R.I.P Ryan xx."

Ryan's family and friends, who were at the lake with him on Monday, are being supported by police family liaison officers.

A statement from Ryan's school said: "Professional support will continue to be available to both our students and staff."

Image copyright Staffordshire Fire Service Image caption Firefighters were among emergency crews at the scene

Councillor Ann James, leader of Stoke-on-Trent City council, said: "Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers go to Ryan's family and friends at this incredibly sad time.

"We cannot begin to imagine what they must be going through.

"The community support has been incredible and shows the strength of compassion in our city."

She said the council would continue to liaise closely with the emergency services, who had been working "tirelessly" at Westport Lake to try to find Ryan.