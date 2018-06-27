Image copyright Staffordshire Police Image caption Ryan Evans' school said it was "deeply shocked" about the situation

Rescue crews are into a third day of searching for a 13-year-old boy who went missing at a lake in Staffordshire.

Emergency services worked late on Tuesday to search for Ryan Evans at Westport Lake in Stoke-on-Trent, before having to stop because of fading light.

The search started on Monday afternoon when three boys were spotted "in distress" at the lake.

Two of them made it safely out of the lake but Ryan Evans is still missing.

Police divers have been searching in Westport Lake

Nottinghamshire Police have deployed a specialist dive team to search under the water.

At its deepest, the lake is 2.9m (9.5ft) and on average between 1.5m and 2m (4.9-6.5ft), the city council says.

It sits above the old Brownhills Colliery and was formed in 1884, when the workings hit the water table, flooding the tunnels and ground above.

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) warned that children and young people should be aware of the dangers of entering cold water.

Open water swimming advice

Get to know where you are swimming and check the conditions before going in

Make sure you are properly equipped

Beware of the cold

Make sure someone knows where you have gone and why, and that you have the means to call for help - especially in remote locations

Take note of local safety advice and respect the countryside, landowners and other users

Source: National Water Safety Forum