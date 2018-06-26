Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Crews are searching for a missing child

The search for a child who went missing at a lake in Staffordshire on Monday has resumed.

Three children were spotted "in distress" at Westport Lake in Stoke-on-Trent at about 16:50 BST.

Two of them made it safely out of the lake, but one is still missing. The search was called off at 23:00 and resumed at about 06:00 on Tuesday.

Staffordshire Police said officers know the identities of the children and are in contact with their families.

West Midlands Ambulance Service, Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service and the National Police Air Service have all been involved in the search.

A specialist diving team from Nottingham was also called to the lake on Monday.

The search was called off due to fading light in the evening, but officers remained at the scene overnight.

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents warns that children and young people should be aware of the dangers of entering cold water.