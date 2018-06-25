Image copyright West Midlands Ambulance Service Image caption A police cordon is in place at the lake

A search is under way at a lake for a child who is missing after reports three youngsters had been spotted "in distress".

Police were called to Westport Lake in Stoke-on-Trent at about 16:50 BST.

"Two of the children have made it safely out of the lake, but one child is currently still missing," a Staffordshire Police spokesman said.

The force said it knew the identities of the children and was in contact with their parents.

West Midlands Ambulance Service, Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service and the National Police Air Service are all involved in the search.

Image copyright Staffordshire Fire Service Image caption Firefighters are among emergency crews at the scene

The fire service said earlier it had five crews at the scene.

"If anyone has any information please call 101 urgently quoting incident 629 of 25 June," a police spokesman added.