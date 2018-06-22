Van crash puppy has 'miraculous escape'

Image copyright Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service Image caption Fire crews hold the uninjured puppy after making the dramatic rescue

A puppy had a "miraculous" escape after it had to be cut free from the wreckage of a crashed van.

The French Bulldog - called Memphis - was trapped in the footwell of the Vauxhall van in the aftermath of the collision involving a lorry and a car on the A500, near Barthomley, Cheshire.

Two fire crews used hydraulic cutting equipment to free the uninjured pup from the wreckage of the crash, which happened shortly before 08:00 BST.

No-one was injured in the crash.

Image copyright Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service Image caption Fire crews at the scene of the crumpled van where the puppy was rescued from the passenger seat footwell

A Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "It is miraculous the puppy was not hurt after you see the state of the van.

"It is extremely fortunate."

You may also be interested in: