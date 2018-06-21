Image copyright Google Image caption Staffordshire Police said the teenage girl suffered stab wounds to the neck

A man who stabbed a teenage girl in the grounds of a church has been detained in a youth offenders institution.

The girl, 16, suffered "significant" injuries in the assault at All Saints Church on Branston Road, Burton-upon-Trent, in January.

Claudiu Vacaru, 20, of no fixed address, admitted unlawful wounding and possession of a bladed article in a public place, at Stafford Crown Court.

He was sentenced to 30 months and eight months for the offences, on Tuesday.

The sentences were ordered to run consecutively.

Charges of attempted murder and making threats to kill were dropped.