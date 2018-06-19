Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Charity In Kind Direct provides essentials such as toothpaste, soap, sanitary products and toilet rolls to schools.

A primary school is considering providing a washing machine for parents who cannot afford to keep their children's clothes clean.

The head teacher of St Paul's Church of England Primary School in Stoke-on-Trent said she has spent own money buying items for pupils.

Nicola Finney said it was due to a rise in children attending school with "washing and hygiene issues".

A study found more than 40% of parents cannot afford basic hygiene products.

Ms Finney said staff at her school were considering installing a washing machine.

The charity which carried out the survey, In Kind Direct, provides her school with essentials such as toothpaste, soap, sanitary products and toilet roll.

"We now make allowances in our very tight school budget to make sure we can buy personal hygiene and washing items, such as toiletries, washing powder and toothpaste, as well as spare uniforms, shoes and deodorant, because we know increasing numbers of families simply can't afford to buy them," Ms Finney said.

"We have seen significantly more children coming into school with washing and hygiene issues over the last few years.

"It used to be just a couple of children across the school, but now there are two or three in every classroom dealing with these issues.

"We want all of our pupils to get the best outcomes, not just those that can afford the basic essentials to keep themselves and their clothes clean and presentable."

Two thirds of 100 primary school teachers polled by the charity said they have seen children in unclean clothes.

Of the 2,000 parents surveyed nearly a fifth admitted their child wore the same underwear for at least two days in a row.