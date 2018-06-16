Image copyright Google Image caption Officers went to Winton Square, near Stoke-on-Trent railway station

A man who had been "detained by members of the public" has been arrested on suspicion of attempting to meet a child following grooming, police said.

The 25-year-old man was arrested after officers went to Winton Square, Stoke-on-Trent, at about midday.

The man, from Newcastle-under-Lyme, is in custody, Staffordshire Police said.

The force urged people "not to take matters into their own hands" or to speculate about the identity of the individual involved.

"Following arrest, legal proceedings are active and such activity can compromise the strength of a case when it is presented before the courts," a force spokeswoman said.

Anyone with information which could help police was asked to contact the force.