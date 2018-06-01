A driving instructor is accused of a string of sex offences including the rape of a 14-year-old girl, police say.

Martyn James Rees has been charged with 17 offences which also include three sexual assaults and possessing and making indecent images of children.

The Staffordshire force says the charges relate to several alleged incidents in Newcastle-under-Lyme, Cheshire and Manchester.

Mr Rees, 36, is set to appear in court on 29 June.

At Central and West Magistrates Court in Cannock, Mr Rees, from Wolstanton, Newcastle-under-Lyme, is also due to face charges that include possession of extreme pornography and drugs-related offences.

He was arrested and charged on Thursday.