Man dies after collapsing at Newcastle-under-Lyme College
- 3 February 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 20-year-old man who collapsed in a stairwell at a college has died.
Police said they were called to Newcastle-under-Lyme College in Staffordshire. during the afternoon following a call from the ambulance service.
The man was taken to hospital but died. Officers said the death was not being treated as suspicious.
His family has been informed and formal identification will take place in due course.