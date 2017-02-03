Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The man collapsed at Newcastle-under-Lyme College

A 20-year-old man who collapsed in a stairwell at a college has died.

Police said they were called to Newcastle-under-Lyme College in Staffordshire. during the afternoon following a call from the ambulance service.

The man was taken to hospital but died. Officers said the death was not being treated as suspicious.

His family has been informed and formal identification will take place in due course.