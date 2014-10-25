A lorry driver has appeared in court accused of doing a U-turn on the M6 toll motorway.

Leonid Papachin, 51, from Lithuania, is alleged to have performed the manoeuvre on Thursday after missing an exit slip-road near Lichfield.

Other vehicles are said to have been forced to slow down to avoid his articulated lorry.

He appeared at Cannock Magistrates' Court charged with dangerous driving but did not enter a plea.

Mr Papachin was remanded in custody to appear at the same court on Tuesday.