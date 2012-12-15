A woman was rescued after her car became trapped in flood water up to its windows, the fire service has said.

Staffordshire Fire Service said it had to carry out three rescues overnight on the A34 in Stone.

A specialist boat rescue team from Newcastle was involved and service members stayed on the phone giving "water survival advice" until crews reached the scene.

She was rescued using an inflatable ramp and taken to hospital for checks.

Staffordshire Police said the flooding problems began on Friday night and the Highways Agency put a three-way road closure in place.

A spokeswoman said it later transpired some motorists had moved or ignored road closed signs.

She said patrols attended and put the signs back.