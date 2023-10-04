Sheffield trams suspended after car crashes and overturns on tracks
- Published
A car has crashed and overturned on tram tracks in Sheffield, leading to the suspension of Supertram services for some time.
Pictures on social media showed a black Fiat Punto blocking the path of trams in City Road on Tuesday morning.
South Yorkshire Police said no one was injured in the collision at about 06:40 BST near the junction with Prince of Wales Road.
Stagecoach Supertram said its services resumed after the car was cleared.
The crash had caused disruption for commuters as trams were halted between Sheffield station and Gleadless Townend.
A police spokesperson said no other vehicles were thought to have been involved in the crash.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.