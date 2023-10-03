Rotherham council to consider plans for 31 local authority homes
A council looks set to approve plans for 31 new local authority houses.
Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council intends to build the homes across two sites - a former care home and a car park - in the area.
According to a report, there is a "clear and continuing need for more affordable homes" across the borough - an issue exacerbated, the authors said, by the current cost-of-living crisis.
The plans will be considered by cabinet members on 16 October.
If approved, 19 homes would be built at the site of the now-demolished Netherfield Care Home, off Netherfield Court, Eastwood.
The remaining 12 would be built at a decommissioned council car park on York Road, the report stated.
The report, seen by the Local Democracy Reporting Service, adds there is a need for larger family homes at the Netherfield Court site to help "address acute local issues around overcrowded smaller family housing".
"There were no two-bedroomed bungalows or four-bedroomed houses let in Eastwood in 2022. These types of homes last became available in Eastwood in 2019," the report states.
At the York Road site, five two and three-bed homes would be built alongside four apartments for older people. The apartments would feature accessible showers, doors and hallways.
