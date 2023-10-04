Demolition for Wombwell High Street toilet block
A former public toilet building in Wombwell has been bought by a council so it can be demolished.
The block on the High Street was sold by Barnsley Council for £67,000 in 2014 as part of budget savings.
Plans for it to be converted into a takeaway did not materialise and the council has bought it back.
The authority plans to demolish the block as part of a scheme to improve the High Street.
It has not stated how much it has spent on purchasing the redundant conveniences, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
A spokesperson for the council, said it had "completed the legal process required to buy the facilities".
A planning application will be submitted in due course for the removal of the block as part of plans to "refresh and declutter" the High Street as part of the council's Principal Towns programme.
This has so far included resurfacing work, new seating, bins and planters and painting barriers and lamp posts.
Robin Franklin, cabinet spokesperson for regeneration and culture, said: "Completing this purchase is another key step forward in our improvements to Wombwell town centre.
"It is the last piece of the puzzle in creating a decluttered, attractive high street with open sight lines across the precinct."
