Jermain Defoe 'appalled' by Sheffield Wednesday fan who mocked Bradley Lowery's death
- Published
Jermain Defoe has said he was "appalled and saddened" by a Sheffield Wednesday supporter who mocked the death of Sunderland mascot Bradley Lowery.
Dale Houghton, 31, taunted opposition fans with an image of the six-year-old when the two teams played on Friday.
He admitted a public order offence before Sheffield magistrates on Monday.
Ex-Sunderland striker Defoe formed a close bond with Bradley, who he called his "best mate", before his death from cancer in 2017.
Bradley, of Blackhall Colliery, County Durham, was diagnosed with neuroblastoma - a rare type of cancer - when he was 18 months old.
Defoe said he was "one of the most inspirational children this world has ever seen, and he will never stop inspiring us".
Houghton, from Rotherham, was charged after pictures circulated on X, formerly Twitter, showing two men laughing at Wednesday's Hillsborough stadium on Friday, as the defendant held up a photo of Bradley on his phone.
"I'm appalled and saddened by the actions of the individual in question," Defoe told Mail Online after Houghton appeared in court.
He added: "My thoughts at this time go out to [Bradley's parents] Gemma and Carl, who shouldn't have to deal with incidents like this, but rather be praised for the amazing work they are doing with the Bradley Lowery Foundation in their son's memory.
"I urge the public to stand behind the family and continue to support the Foundation and its projects."
More than £22,500 has been donated to an appeal set up by Sheffield Wednesday fans after Friday's match to raise money for the charity.
Leanne Wood, from Sheffield Wednesday Women's Supporters' Group, said she set up the fundraising page in response to being "absolutely disgusted" by Houghton's actions.
Bradley's mother has said the support was "overwhelming" and "incredible".
She described Houghton's actions as "unforgivable" and "really upsetting" for the family.
Houghton is due to be sentenced on 17 November, when he faces a possible jail term.
