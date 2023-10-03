Marcia Grant: Boy, 13, admits killing woman with her own car
A 13-year-old boy has admitted causing the death of a grandmother by driving over her in her own car.
Marcia Grant, 60, died outside her home in the Greenhill area of Sheffield on 5 April.
The teenager, who cannot be named due to his age, pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving at Sheffield Crown Court.
He also admitted possession of a bladed article, namely a kitchen knife. He will be sentenced on 1 December.
Appearing by video link, the boy, who was wearing a white shirt and black tie, only spoke to confirm his name and to enter his plea.
The boy, who was 12 at the time of the incident, had previously pleaded not guilty to murder.
Mrs Grant, who was described as "warm and loving", was found seriously injured on Hemper Lane on 5 April and died at the scene.
In a statement released by her family after her death, they said: "Marcia was a warm, loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend and a pillar of her community."
