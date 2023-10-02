Bradley Lowery: Man pleads guilty to taunting fans
A Sheffield Wednesday fan who taunted opposition supporters with a picture of Bradley Lowery has admitted a public order offence.
Dale Houghton, 31, was pictured laughing as he brandished the image on Friday during a match against Sunderland - the team Bradley supported before he died of cancer in 2017.
He pleaded guilty at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Monday.
District judge James Gould described his actions as "utterly deplorable".
Houghton, of Black Carr Road, Rotherham, was released on bail ahead of a sentencing hearing on 17 November.
