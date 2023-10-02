Hillsborough Park: Petition against hub plans garners 2,000 names
More than 2,000 people have signed a petition against a new activities hub at a Sheffield park.
According to campaigners, the new hub at Hillsborough Park would be built on green space and visitors would be required to pay to use parts of it.
Critics have labelled the plans "a privatisation of parks" and said green spaces should be open and free for all.
Meanwhile, Sheffield City Council said the proposal was "in the [park's] best interest".
Last year, the authority decided to bring in company Courtside CIC, which currently operates tennis courts on behalf of the council, to develop and run the hub.
The authority stressed it was not "selling off park land" but rather "finding ways to invest to provide services and activities".
Under the plans, the current site will be resurfaced and redesigned for football and court sports.
Chargeable facilities will include new tennis and netball courts, covered padel tennis, mini golf, accessible toilets and an indoor area for groups and events.
Friends of Hillsborough Park's treasurer, Andy Chaplin, said the development would mean less free-to-use space.
He told BBC Radio Sheffield: "At the moment, particularly with all the grass out of action, the tarmac multi-use games area (MUGA) is the place most people would use to go and play."
Mr Chaplin said the park's current tarmac area would reduce in size and be difficult to access for disabled cycling group, Cycling 4 All.
Courtside CIC said there would be special provision for disability cycling and those learning to ride bikes, skateboards or scooters.
A Courtside spokesperson said the goal of the activity hub was "to support residents in being physically and socially active".
