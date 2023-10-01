Bradley Lowery: Man charged over 'taunt' at Sheffield Wednesday match
- Published
A man has been charged after reports an image of Bradley Lowery was used to taunt opposition football fans.
The alleged incident happened at Sheffield Wednesday's home game on Friday against Sunderland - the team the six-year-old boy supported before he died of cancer in 2017.
Dale Houghton, 31, from Rotherham, has been charged with a public order offence after being arrested on Saturday.
He is due to appear in court on Monday.
South Yorkshire Police said Mr Houghton had been remanded in custody ahead of a hearing at Sheffield Magistrates' Court.
He has been charged under section 4a of the Public Order Act - causing intentional harassment, alarm or distress - and also faces a football banning order.
A statement from the force said a 27-year-old man who was also arrested on Saturday has been released on bail "while further enquiries are conducted".
Sheffield Wednesday fans have donated thousands of pounds to a foundation set up in Bradley Lowery's name since reports of the alleged offence circulated online.
A statement from the Bradley Lowery foundation said it had been "so overwhelmed" and was "thankful" for the support.