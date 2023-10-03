South Yorkshire Police officer charged with child sex abuse
- Published
A police officer has been charged with sexually abusing a boy aged under 14.
South Yorkshire PC Gary Scott, 50, is accused of carrying out three counts of indecent assault between 2001 and 2003, when he was not a police officer.
PC Scott, who was a response officer in Rotherham, was arrested last September, after a report was made to the force's Professional Standards Department.
He has been suspended from duty and will appear before Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
PC Scott faces an internal misconduct investigation alongside a criminal one.
Det Supt Delphine Waring, head of professional standards, said: "Allegations of child sexual abuse are always deeply distressing, and I understand our communities will be even more shocked to hear these particular allegations relate to a police officer.
"An investigation was launched as soon as this report was made to us and we have remained open and transparent about its progress through the criminal justice system.
"We are continuing to ensure the complainant receives appropriate support."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.