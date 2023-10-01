Sheffield Wednesday fans donate over Bradley Lowery 'mockery'
Football fans have donated thousands of pounds to a charity set up in memory of Bradley Lowery after reports his image was used as a taunt at a game.
Two men, aged 31 and 27, are being held on suspicion of outraging public decency over the incident at Sheffield Wednesday's match against Sunderland.
Bradley supported the North East club before he died of cancer aged six.
The Bradley Lowery Foundation said it had been overwhelmed by donations from Wednesday fans.
So far, more than £6,000 has been raised through a GoFundMe page set up by Sheffield Wednesday Women's Supporters' Group.
In a Twitter post, the foundation said the money used would be put towards the charity's holiday home in Scarborough.
The post said: "We are honestly so overwhelmed. We are so thankful to SWFC and all of the fans for showing your support.
"We know the views of a couple are not the views of the majority, and will forever be grateful for this gesture, which will be put towards our holiday home in Scarborough."
South Yorkshire Police started an investigation after fans at Friday's match appeared to have mocked the death of Bradley who was a mascot for Sunderland up until his death in 2017.
The youngster of Blackhall Colliery, County Durham, was diagnosed with neuroblastoma - a rare type of cancer - when he was 18 months old.
Wednesday were beaten by Sunderland 3-0 at the game on Friday.
The men were arrested on Saturday evening and both remain in custody, police said.
Hundreds of donations have been made to the GoFundMe page along with dozens of messages of support for Bradley's family.
One read: "Felt ashamed to be an Owls fan when I saw those photos. Wanted to donate to show that there are decent Owls fans out there. It's a wonderful cause."
Another said: "Currently in the middle of a cancer battle myself and I cannot imagine how kids go through this fight, he was a real trooper. These idiots don't represent me as a SWFC fan or as a human being on any level."
