Rotherham-founded Prostate United challenge begins
I am one of many football supporters and staff who will be running, walking or cycling throughout October to raise money for Prostate Cancer UK.
Prostate United was founded by Steve Gilpin and former colleague Ross Burbeary, when both were at Rotherham United in 2018, and it has become a big part of my year.
Stephen Gilpin was inspired to kick-start the fundraising effort in honour of his late grandfather Norman, who died from the disease.
"We said we were going to run 10k every day in under 45 minutes because that's the horrific statistic that one man dies in that amount of time," Ross Burbeary told me on BBC Radio Sheffield.
About 300 staff across 60 football clubs, along with their supporters, now take part.
It is amazing to see how the challenge has grown from its Rotherham roots and it has helped raise over £340,000 so far, something Ross Burbeary said they were "really proud" of.
"Every single year we can't believe how much more money we are making, how much more awareness we are creating and how much more people keep on getting involved," he said.
My own dad Glen died from prostate cancer in 2019 and the challenge has become an annual way of doing something positive in his memory.
It has also become a real community, which is needed on those cold, wet or windy mornings when you really do not fancy a run.
It is my third year taking part and I'm aiming to run at least 5km every day in October, with a view of beating my total from last year, which was just over 201km.
Prostate cancer kills one man every 45 minutes and we can all do our bit to help fund vital research and raise awareness in order to beat it.
This year people can select which challenge they want to undertake - walking, running or cycling.
Ross told me: "We just want to help people get through the month and show their support and effort towards the charity.
"You can do whatever you want."
