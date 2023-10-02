Tickets made available to see Flying Scotsman in Doncaster
Free tickets to see the famous Flying Scotsman locomotive when she returns to the city where she was built will be available later.
The 97-tonne engine will visit Doncaster as part of events marking its centenary on 11 and 12 November.
The locomotive will be based at the Freightliner Railport, Decoy Bank South.
Doncaster mayor Ros Jones said the visit would celebrate the city's "proud rail heritage".
Designed by Sir Nigel Gresley, the Flying Scotsman went into service on 24 February 1923 and cost £7,944 to build.
She hauled the inaugural non-stop London to Edinburgh train service in 1928, and became the UK's first locomotive to reach 100mph (160km/h) six years later.
She made her final journey for British Railways on 14 January 1963.
Mayor Jones said: "It has always been our ambition to bring Flying Scotsman home to Doncaster as we will always be associated with this iconic locomotive.
"We are a city that has a proud rail heritage."
It will be the locomotive's second visit to the city during its centenary year having steamed into Doncaster in June.
Major Jones said November's visit was particularly poignant given it was Remembrance weekend.
"It will be a time to reflect and give thanks for the sacrifices made by servicemen and women who worked in the rail sector and commemorate their most significant contribution."
Freightliner Terminals managing director Nick Matthews said to be hosting the event was a "real pleasure".
During its visit the public will be able to get up close to the locomotive and take photos.
Those wanting tickets can book them from 10:00 BST on the eventbrite website, the council said.
The Flying Scotsman is part of the Science Museum Group collection and is owned by the National Railway Museum in York.
Two people were treated in hospital after a collision involving the locomotive and the Royal Scotsman train at a station in the Scottish Highlands last week.
The incident happened at low speed at about 18:15 on Friday at Aviemore Station.
A man and woman sustained minor injuries and were released after being taken to Raigmore Hospital, Inverness.
