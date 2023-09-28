Sheffield's John Burkhill wins award from PM for cancer fundraising
A fundraiser who has collected more than £1m for Macmillan Cancer Support has been given an award by the prime minister.
Known as 'The Man with the Pram', John Burkhill reached the milestone in May after 16 years of fundraising.
Rishi Sunak has awarded the 84-year-old from Sheffield a Points of Light Award, which recognises volunteers, charity leaders and community champions.
Mr Burkhill, said it was a "real honour" to receive the award.
"Like every single award I get honoured with, it's for the people of Sheffield and everyone who has put money in my bucket to help people living with and affected by cancer," he added.
Mr Burkhill lost his wife, June, to cancer in 1993 - a year to the day after they lost their daughter, Karen, during a routine procedure.
With his bright green wig, he is a regular sight on the streets of the city, pushing the pram he bought for his late daughter in 1961.
His fundraising has seen him compete in more than 1,000 races across the UK, including the London marathon numerous times, all while pushing the pram.
Claire Rowney, from Macmillan Cancer Support, said: "He is a true beacon of inspiration who lights up the streets of Sheffield every day and every race he partakes in."
