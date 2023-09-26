American Bully XL attacks: Police boss doesn't agree owners are the issue
South Yorkshire's police and crime commissioner (PCC) has said he does not agree that American bully XL owners are the problem, rather than the breed.
Earlier this month, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the dogs were "a danger to our communities" and would be banned by the end of the year.
It led to claims irresponsible owners were the problem, not the breed itself.
XL bullies have been suspected in several recent attacks. The RSPCA has suggested bans are not effective.
At the weekend, American bully XL owners protested in London, with placards reading "stop bullying our best friends" and "bad owners not bad dogs".
However, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, PCC Dr Alan Billings said: "I have been contacted by organisations concerned with animal welfare who have told me that my concerns are mistaken, [and] it is not the dog but the owner that is the problem.
"I don't agree."
In June, South Yorkshire police chiefs expressed concern after a big rise in the number of incidents involving the breed.
"When I see the figures of dog incidents in South Yorkshire and the percentage of XL bullies in them, it cannot just be about poor dog training. It is also about the breed," Dr Billings said.
"The aggression and power of these dogs is part of their allure and we do not know what triggers that sudden turn from friendliness to savagery. Poor training simply compounds matters. I certainly wouldn't want to live next door to one," he added.
