Lord of the Rings and Hobbit creator centre of new Barnsley exhibition
- Published
Visitors to a South Yorkshire museum will be transported to J.R.R. Tolkien's Middle-earth in a new exhibition.
The Magic of Middle-earth at Experience Barnsley Museum will include more than 200 objects and artworks, including a first edition of The Hobbit from 1937.
It will also explore Tolkien's influence on other writers, artists, filmmakers and game designers.
The free exhibition at the museum in Barnsley Town Hall runs from 30 September to April 2024.
Matt Fox, exhibition curator, said: "As a collector of rare objects and curious finds, I often have quite a solitary role.
"While I love what I do, being able to share my collections with likeminded individuals makes it all worth it.
"Bringing these specific pieces to Experience Barnsley Museum, to share with fans of The Lord of The Rings and The Hobbit of all ages, is something that means a lot to me."
Highlights of the displays will include Middle-earth inspired video games and a soundscape.
It includes music by Howard Shore, who composed, orchestrated, conducted, and produced the music of The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit films.
Tolkien was an English writer and a professional colleague and friend of Barnsley-born educationalist Sir Michael Sadler in the 1920s.
During that time, as vice-chancellor at The University of Leeds, Sadler created the position of professor of English language especially for Tolkien.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.