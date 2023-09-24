BBC Radio Sheffield Make a Difference awards celebrate community work
A group for young people that has gone from "no support to completely collaborating with the Royal Family" has been honoured with a BBC award.
Reach Up Youth won one of eight categories in the BBC Radio Sheffield's Make a Difference Awards, which included carers and volunteers as well as good neighbours and fundraisers.
The winners were chosen from 31 finalists at a ceremony on Saturday.
BBC Make a Difference was set up during the pandemic to help people in need.
Reach Up Youth, which is based in Burngreave, won the Community Group award for supporting and mentoring young people in Sheffield.
Founder Safiya Saeed said the group had been on an "amazing" journey.
Volunteer Marwan Ahmed added that it was "no longer a group, it's more of a family", which was now "helping the country and kids understand that they're not alone".
The awards are designed to shine a light on people who go the extra mile for others in their community.
Among the eight honoured at the City Hall ballroom ceremony was Christine Lunn, won in the Carer category..
Ms Lunn has fostered more than 250 children in Rotherham since she started in 1975.
She said it was "wonderful" to have been nominated. "I don't think I'm different to anybody else. I just love what I do," she said.
Martin Clark, who won the Green Award for his work improving the paths around the Sheffield and Tinsley Canal and keeping them litter free, said winning would "sink in tomorrow when I'm doing the same thing down a towpath".
He dedicated his award to "all the other fellow volunteers on the canal network and all the great nominees here".
Jenny Newman, who won in the Volunteer category for founding Kilnhurst Community Choir, said the award had been a "complete shock".
"I do put my heart and soul into this choir,"she said.
"I do love doing it but there is a certain amount of heartache that goes on with it."
