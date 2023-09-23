Doncaster: Woman arrested for using dog as 'weapon'
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of using her mastiff-type dog to "cause fear and harm" to a man.
South Yorkshire Police said the pet was one of two dogs seized on Thursday.
The 37-year-old woman was detained on suspicion of offences under the Dangerous Dogs Act after officers went to Harlington Crescent in Denaby Main, near Doncaster, at 22:20 BST.
Eight minutes later the force received a separate report of an American bully XL attacking another dog in Sheffield.
The bully XL is believed to have escaped from its owner's home in Laburnum Grove.
A spokesperson said the owner, who was walking their "innocent dog" along the street, suffered significant injuries and needed hospital treatment after they attempted to intervene.
The force urged owners to be responsible and for people to understand the "risk dangerous dogs pose" to everyone.
Dog Legislation Officer PC Paul Jameson said: "We're continuing to see an increase in incidents involving dogs being out of control, or causing fear, and without action, and we fear it is only a matter of time until we experience another fatality within South Yorkshire.
"We're urging dog owners of all breeds to up their efforts in keeping everyone safe. Please stop thinking 'my dog wouldn't do that', 'my dog wouldn't bite my child'. This can happen to anyone.
"During this month, we have already seen several children requiring hospital treatment for attacks by their own family pets, innocent dog walkers being left with serious injuries by loose dogs and officers suffering injury during their response."
On Tuesday a 53-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of having a dog dangerously out of control after it escaped from a property and attacked another man in Handsworth Road, Sheffield, causing injuries to his chest and arm.
Mr Jameson said despite a rise in incidents, officers found "many victims" not supporting police investigations and prosecutions, and sent reassurances that not all seized dogs would be put down.
"If there is no risk to the public, where possible we work with the owner, alongside charities, including the Blue Cross, to refer owners onto a responsible dog ownership course and put measures in place to reduce risk," he said.
"Of the dogs we seize, we take into consideration the reason why it has been brought to our attention and, where possible, work with charities and rehoming centres."
