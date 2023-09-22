Carl Dixon: Two men to stand trial over Barnsley house death
Two men have denied murdering another man found injured at an address in Barnsley earlier this month.
Carl Dixon, 35, died in hospital after being discovered at a property on George Street on 5 September.
Daniel Cheetham, 25, of Underwood Avenue, Worsbrough, and Liam Shaw, 24, of no fixed address, pleaded not guilty to murder when they appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday.
The case is due to go to trial with the next hearing set for 1 December.
