Sheffield Leadmill: Club landlord granted venue shadow licence
The owners of well-known Sheffield live music venue The Leadmill have been granted a shadow premises licence.
Sheffield City Council approved the application by MVL Properties, the landlord of the club, saying they had demonstrated they could "uphold all four of the licensing objectives".
The venue was bought by Electric Group in 2017, who in 2022 served an eviction notice on the tenants The Leadmill Ltd.
The council said the premises remained able to open and run as normal.
A council spokesperson said: "The granting of this licence does not affect the current premises licence held by the venue. It allows the second party to run the venue under this 'shadow licence' if the current premises licence were to be revoked or surrendered."
Since it opened in 1980 the venue has hosted performances from acts including Coldplay, Oasis, Arctic Monkeys and The Stone Roses
