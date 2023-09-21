Crookes and Walkley traffic calming measures made permanent
- Published
Traffic calming measures aimed at improving road safety in two Sheffield suburbs are to be made permanent.
Active Travel Neighbourhood schemes were introduced in Crookes and Walkley in May 2022, and included the creation of "school streets" and the blocking off some routes with large planters.
Sheffield City Council said the steps had helped people "feel safer cycling and walking their children to school".
A similar scheme in Nether Edge will be retained but with some modifications.
The decision was reached at a meeting of the council's Transport, Regeneration and Climate Policy Committee on Wednesday and "reflects the view of citizens", the authority said.
As part of the changes to the scheme in Nether Edge, Archer Road is to be reopened to traffic.
Viv Lockwood, from the Banner Cross Neighbourhood Group, said the closure had been "ill conceived and poorly thought out", adding: "It led to chaos and huge congestion in other areas, which in turn led to more emissions."
Committee chair Ben Miskell said: "We are committed to creating thriving and sustainable communities across Sheffield where residents feel safer cycling to the shops, walking their children to school or crossing the street.
"As a Committee we have taken into consideration the thoughts and opinions of those living in these communities, while also acknowledging our duty to do everything we can to create safer, more inclusive streets for every resident."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.