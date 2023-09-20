Andrew Gosden: Men released without charge in 2007 missing boy case
Two men arrested by officers investigating the disappearance of 14-year-old schoolboy Andrew Gosden have been released by police.
The pair were arrested in December 2021 on suspicion of kidnap and human trafficking.
Andrew was last seen on 14 September 2007 at King's Cross Station in London after boarding a train from Doncaster.
Det Ch Insp Andy Knowles said he was "confident the two men arrested played no part in Andrew's disappearance".
Andrew's parents, Kevin and Glenys Gosden, thanked police for carrying out a "comprehensive investigation" but said they remained "living in limbo".
South Yorkshire Police said the arrested men were both interviewed and had had a number of electronic devices seized and analysed by specialist officers.
"The investigation remains open and active and we would urge anyone with information to come forward," Det Ch Insp Knowles said.
"It's now been 16 years since Andrew's disappearance and we know in that time people's views, opinions and loyalties can change.
"Even the smallest piece of information could help detectives find answers for Andrew's family who have campaigned tirelessly for answers."
On the day of his disappearance, Andrew had skipped school and withdrawn just under £200 from his bank account before buying a one-way ticket to the capital.
He was last seen on CCTV footage arriving at King's Cross Station. Since then police have been unable to corroborate his movements.
The teenager's motive for travelling to London on the day he was last seen has never been established.
The men, who were 38 and 45 at the time of their arrests, were held in London with the assistance of officers from the Metropolitan Police.
No other arrests have been made during the high-profile case.
Mr and Mrs Gosden said: "Our hearts go out to the men who have been exonerated of any involvement in Andrew's disappearance.
"They have no connection to our missing son and we feel profoundly sorry for the inevitable distress that such allegations will have caused."
"The past months of this investigation have been a period of additional difficulty for our family, intensifying our sense of living in limbo, not knowing what happened to our much-loved son.
"As a family, our emotional reaction is to feel that, after so much effort over the past 16 years, we remain no closer to discovering what has happened to Andrew."
The day Andrew Gosden disappeared
- He was last seen at 08:30 BST as he headed down Littlemoor Lane, Balby, towards Westfield Park
- After his parents had gone to work he returned home and changed out of his school uniform
- He removed £200 from his bank account and, without leaving a note, went to Doncaster station where he bought a one-way ticket to London
- He is believed to have refused a return ticket at the station, despite it costing a similar amount
- It is believed he boarded the 09:35 train to London which was due to arrive at King's Cross at 11:20
- CCTV at King's Cross captured Andrew arriving by train. He has not been seen since
Source: Help us to find Andrew website
