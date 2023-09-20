Sheffield: Man seriously injured in dog attack
- Published
A man has been seriously injured in a dog attack in Sheffield, police have said.
Armed officers were among those who responded to the incident on Handsworth Road at 17:40 BST on Tuesday.
The dog is believed to have jumped over a wall to access the road. It was caught by officers and removed from the area.
Police said the man's injuries, to both his arm and chest, were not life-threatening or life-changing.
South Yorkshire Police said it was aware of footage circulating of a dog reportedly "dangerously out of control" on Tuesday.
"We want to reassure people the dog has been seized and removed while we carry out our enquiries and determine exactly what happened," Ch Insp Emma Cheney said.
"All incidents of this nature are treated with the utmost diligence, and we will investigate thoroughly to ensure the community is kept safe.
"We would like to thank members of the public and medical staff who came to the aid of the victim, who has been taken to hospital for treatment at this time."
She asked anyone who witnessed the incident or had dashcam or mobile phone footage to contact the police.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.