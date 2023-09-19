Land Rovers found in Doncaster 'chop shop' raid
A "significant" number of stolen vehicles and car parts have been discovered at a farm "chop shop" in South Yorkshire, police said.
While tracking a stolen Land Rover earlier this month, officers found the items in a rural building in the Sprotbrough area of Doncaster.
Officers found two Land Rovers, a KTM 350 motorbike and various parts.
South Yorkshire Police said it was working with other forces to find chop shops and "disrupt their activities".
Chop shops are illegal garages where stolen cars are stripped for parts which are then sold on or used to repair other stolen vehicles.
Officers also discovered parts relating to a black VW Transporter camper van, a number plate relating to another VW Transporter and an engine and chassis belonging to a third Land Rover.
PC Yvonne Loveridge of the Doncaster North Neighbourhood Team said: "I would urge anyone with information about crimes of this nature to contact us immediately."
Another 'chop shop' was discovered earlier this month in nearby Rossington.
Parts worth up to £300,000 were uncovered as well as at least 40 cannabis plants.
