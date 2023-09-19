Gentleman Jack among costumes on display at Wentworth Woodhouse exhibition
From its opulent Marble Saloon ballroom to the 18th-Century follies in its sweeping gardens, South Yorkshire's Wentworth Woodhouse has provided a backdrop for many period dramas.
Location scouts for TV series including Victoria, Gentleman Jack and Downton Abbey have all used the Grade I-listed Georgian stately home near Rotherham to allow them to turn back the clock.
Now a new exhibition is offering visitors a close-up glimpse at the costumes worn by screen stars during filming at the house.
Historically accurate gowns made for Jenna Coleman, who played the queen in ITV's Victoria, and elegant outfits seen on the likes of Hugh Bonneville, Michelle Dockery and Dame Maggie Smith on Downton Abbey are among the 24 on show.
Wentworth Woodhouse doubled as several famous locations in Victoria, with its Chapel Corridor becoming part of the Houses of Parliament, its Low Drawing Room standing in as 10 Downing Street and the East Front Lawns used for a military procession at Buckingham Palace.
Also included in the On Display exhibition are striking black costumes worn by Suranne Jones in Gentleman Jack and outfits from the BBC's historical fantasy series Jonathan Strange and Mr Norrell.
Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust volunteer and professional choreographer Deborah Greenfield created soundscapes for the exhibition and has staged the mannequins.
Sarah McLeod, the trust's chief executive, said she received enquiries about using the site as a film or TV location "every week".
"We have a lot to offer as a filming location - multiple sites featuring a variety of architectural periods, dilapidated and derelict areas and beautiful gardens featuring several historic structures," she added.
Jen Booth, visitor operations manager, said: "On Location gives our supporters a chance to see these beautiful costumes and find out how they were made and where they were filmed with us."
The exhibition opens later and will run until 5 November.
