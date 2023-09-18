Sheffield Leadmill: Hearing under way to decide venue's future
- Published
A protest has taken place outside Sheffield Town Hall at the start of a hearing to consider the future of the city's Leadmill nightclub.
Councillors are considering an application by MVL Properties for a shadow premises licence for the venue, which is owned by Dominic Madden's Electric Group.
Ahead of the meeting about 40 people gathered outside in support of current venue operators The Leadmill Ltd.
The hearing is due to last two days.
According to council documents, MVL Properties has applied for a licence in the exact terms as the existing licence held by building tenants The Leadmill.
The application states that the two licences "will not operate at the same time" but that, if granted, would allow the landlord "to have his own licence to protect his position should the tenant do anything to put the premises licence in jeopardy".
Operators The Leadmill, who were served with an eviction notice in 2022, have previously claimed Electric Group wanted "to evict us and close us down".
Mr Madden, however, said the venue was "incredibly important [and] it's not going anywhere".
On the first day of the hearing the licensing sub-committee heard the application had sparked around 150 objections.
Addressing the panel Sarah Clover, on behalf of The Leadmill, claimed the application was "unlawful" and criticised the lack of a designated premise supervisor or comment from the police.
She told the hearing: "There has been an unusual reluctance in the response from the police and authorities to step up to the plate.
"The police are not here, they should be and it's wrong. You should require them to be here."
In response Mr Madden's legal representative, Paddy Whur, said the application had followed the "correct legal process" and was "valid".
He said the application for a shadow licence had been made as The Leadmill had indicated they would not transfer the licence.
Referencing the long-running campaign against Mr Madden and the Electric Group he said: "If there hadn't been a very strong vocal and impassioned objection over the loss of The Leadmill, we wouldn't be here today because this is a valid application and your officers would have accepted this and it would have been granted."
Ms Clover went on to raise concerns around allegations of overcrowding and underaged access at Electric Group's other venues in Bristol, Brixton and Newcastle.
In response, Mr Madden told councillors none of his premises had ever been put into review and that Electric Group had "an outstanding track record of compliance".
He said the allegations shared online seemed "almost Trumpian," adding: "Almost all of the allegations on social media, if you look at the main ones, the concerns can all be extinguished."
The hearing continues.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.