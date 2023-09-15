Sheffield attempted murder arrest over teenager's stabbing
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a teenage boy was found stabbed in Sheffield.
Emergency services were called to Norfolk Street at about 16:20 BST on Tuesday to reports that a 14-year-old had suffered wounds to his neck.
His injuries were serious but not thought to be life-threatening, according to South Yorkshire Police.
A man, 48, from Sheffield, was arrested on Friday and remained in custody, a force spokesperson said.
The teenager was still being treated in hospital following the attack, which officers believed happened close to the Town Hall.
Anyone with information about what took place, or with footage from the scene, has been asked to contact the South Yorkshire force.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.