Sheffield Tramlines Festival disruption will not be repeated - council
After disruption caused by rain to this year's Tramlines festival, Sheffield City Council has said it was working with organisers to prevent a repeat.
The three-day event took place on 21-23 July, but the opening was delayed after downpours meant essential work was needed on the site to make it safe.
Much of the Hillsborough Park site has since been closed over the summer for groundwork repairs.
The city council said it "won't allow it to happen next year".
The authority said despite preparing the ground at Hillsborough Park before the festival and bringing in measures to protect it during the event, the park was damaged and later required substantial repairs.
More work had taken place during the summer and would be paid for by Tramlines, the council said.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), Lisa Firth, Sheffield City Council's director of parks, leisure and libraries, told a committee: "I don't want to underplay the impact this has had, both on local residents, on Tramlines and the staff who are working to put that right."
Councillor Laura Moynahan described the festival as "a great event for the city".
"I know there's some inconvenience. We've got to mitigate any issues that have arisen in the park," she said.
"It does bring benefits to the economy, so I think it's an excellent event."
More than 40,000 fans attended the sold-out festival each day this year.
Headliners included Richard Ashcroft, Courteeners and Paul Heaton, as well as a secret set from McFly.
Tramlines has been approached for comment.
