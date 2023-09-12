Sheffield Town Hall sealed off after teenager stabbed
Sheffield Town Hall was sealed off earlier after a 14-year-old boy was found stabbed nearby.
Emergency services were called to Norfolk Street at around 16:20 BST on Tuesday.
The teenager was taken to hospital with neck injuries which South Yorkshire Police said are serious, but not believed to be life-threatening.
An investigation has been launched and police officers remain at the scene of the stabbing.
Insp Josh Setterfield said: "We understand how incidents of this nature cause concern for our communities, and I want to reassure you that we are working quickly and efficiently to understand who caused an injury to a boy, and why."
Detectives are appealing for information.
