Woman, 31, thought she would die in XL bully dog attack in Doncaster
- Published
A Doncaster mum who was mauled by an American bully XL dog said she thought she would die following the attack.
Prior to being bitten in August, Katie Deere had been out on a walk in Doncaster Road, Askern, with her own dog and daughter.
Ms Deere said the injuries she suffered have left her unable to feed or dress herself or her two-year-old daughter.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police confirmed the animal had been destroyed following the attack.
Ms Deere said when she spotted a loose dog from across the road on 17 August, she immediately thought about her daughter's safety.
Trying to protect her child, she said she pushed the pram towards a driver who had stopped on the road and asked them to put her daughter inside the car.
The 31-year-old said she had picked up her own dog just as the XL bully jumped up and latched onto her arm.
Ms Deere said she did not realise how injured she was until passers-by started administering first aid.
She told BBC Radio Sheffield: "I can remember sitting at the side of the street and the lady who was trying to give me first aid, I remember saying to her 'please, don't let me die. I just don't want to die'".
She added: "I was trying really hard to stay awake. I did feel horrifically sick but I didn't want to pass out."
Ms Deere was taken to hospital where she underwent more than five hours of surgery and had one of her fingers partially amputated.
She said the injuries have left her reliant on her parents for support.
The teaching assistant said: "[I have] good and bad days, it's a lot easier when my parents are there.
"I don't like going anywhere on my own anymore, which is not me. I used to be a loud, outgoing person, I'd like to get that back."
Asked whether she supports calls to ban the breed, she said: "You've got to be responsible. If you've got such a big dog, train and look after it properly.
"It shouldn't have been out loose, without a lead or collar."
South Yorkshire Police confirmed the dog which attacked Ms Deere had been destroyed.
There have been no arrests or criminal charges, a force spokesperson added.
