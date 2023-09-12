Sheffield Labour councillors 'disappointed' over suspensions
Seven Sheffield Labour councillors suspended by the national party have said they were "extremely disappointed" by the move.
The group, including former council leader Terry Fox, said they were being investigated after refusing to support proposals in the council's Local Plan.
They said the suspension had left "a nasty taste in the mouth".
A senior Labour source previously told the BBC that the party was "focused on delivering for local people".
Councillors Tony Damns, Dianne Hurst, Denise Fox, Terry Fox, Julie Grocutt, Bryan Lodge and Garry Weatherall said they were told they had been suspended from the party in an email on Monday.
They said the action was taken after they refused to support plans for a site on Eckington Way in Sheffield to be used for light industrial buildings and for travelling show people.
In a statement, the group of seven councillors said they "could not in all conscience support proposals within the Local Plan that ignored the voice of the community".
They added that the independent inquiry into the long-running Sheffield street tree dispute "highlighted the perceptions that the council entered into token consultations and ignored any contributions".
"The Local Plan was the first opportunity for the council to demonstrate that it is committed to learning lessons arising from the tree dispute," they added.
The councillors said as a result of their suspensions, they could not attend any meetings as representatives of the Labour group.
They were also not able to participate in any debates and discussions within the party while they were suspended.
They said they did not know how long the suspension would last and they were "asked not to discuss this matter with anyone, at risk of further discipline".
The Labour Party's National Executive previously said the suspensions were open-ended while investigations were carried out.
Sheffield Labour group has been approached for comment.
