Two in court charged with murder of Carl Dixon in Barnsley
- Published
Two men have appeared in court charged with the murder of a man who died after being found injured in Barnsley.
Carl Dixon, 35, died in hospital after being discovered at a property on George Street on Tuesday 5 September.
Daniel Cheetham, 25, of Underwood Avenue, Worsbrough, and Liam Shaw, 24, of no fixed address, appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Monday.
Both were remanded in custody until the next hearing at Sheffield Crown Court on 13 September.
A 44-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder had been bailed pending further inquiries, police said.
Two other people - a 45-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man - who were both arrested on suspicion of murder had been released with no further action, according to South Yorkshire Police.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.