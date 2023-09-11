Seven Sheffield Labour councillors suspended from national party
Seven Sheffield Labour councillors, including former leader Terry Fox, have been suspended by the national party.
The BBC understands their suspensions were related to their refusal to vote with Labour at a meeting last week discussing the city's Local Plan.
The Labour Party declined to comment, but its National Executive said the suspensions were open-ended while investigations were carried out.
All the suspended councillors have been contacted by the BBC for a response.
As well as Mr Fox, the suspended councillors include his wife Denise Fox and fellow Labour councillors Bryan Lodge, Julie Grocutt, Tony Damms, Garry Weatherall and Dianne Hurst.
It is understood that they will remain as Labour Party members and will not sit as independents.
They will be expected to vote with Labour at council meetings, but they have been barred from attending party meetings.
A senior Labour party source told the BBC: "Sheffield is on the up and Labour is focused on delivering for local people.
"Any action by councillors who are not on board will not be tolerated."
Sheffield Labour was placed in special measures by the national party earlier this year.
Councillor Fox quit as leader of the council on the morning of the local election count in May, after having been in the post since 2021.
